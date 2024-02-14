Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations.

The “controlled entrances pilot” was to be introduced at six LCBO locations in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora. The outcomes were going to be monitored over 12 months, with stores keeping shoppers’ personal information for 14 days.

In a statement, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the government heard several concerns over the planned pilot.

“I’ve directed the LCBO to cancel it immediately. Where there are safety concerns, LCBO will continue to work with its community partners to explore alternatives to ensure the safety of its customers and employees,” said Bethlenfalvy.

CityNews has reached out to the LCBO for comment.

The program was initiated due to what the LCBO called a rise in theft and violent incidents in the retail industry, which it said poses a safety risk for employees and customers working and shopping in stores.

“It is a burden on police services, and it impacts our business and ability to give back to Ontarians,” an LCBO spokesperson wrote in a news release this week.

The Northern Ontario LCBO locations were selected because of their “contained geography,” which the LCBO said would allow them to measure the effectiveness of the pilot without the transference of theft to other stores.

An LCBO store in Canada is shown in this image. The “controlled entrances pilot” was set to be introduced at six LCBO locations in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora. Photo: Flickr.

The controlled entrances pilot asked that IDs be scanned to ensure they are legitimate and valid and to confirm that the customer is of legal drinking age (if unaccompanied by an adult) and has not been involved in any prior in-store incidents.

Only one customer was to enter the LCBO store at a time, and if a prescribed photo ID were not provided, the customer would not be allowed in.

The LCBO said measures are in place to deter theft, and piloting controlled entrances would allow the crown corporation to explore a different way to create a “safer experience in our stores for both employees and customers.”

According to the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, it implemented controlled entrances in 2020. Their website references plummeting theft and positive feedback from customers and employees.