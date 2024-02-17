28-year-old man killed in shooting in Montreal’s Little Italy

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood early this morning.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says authorities received several 911 calls about gunshots in the area at around 12:15 a.m.

She says officers arrived to find the 28-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The officers tried to revive him, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Dubuc says preliminary information suggests one or more suspects fired at the victim from inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

There have been no arrests, and investigators and forensic technicians are in the process of analyzing the scene, speaking to witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance footage.