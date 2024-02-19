3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening.

Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate Drive and Townline Road. Investigators say multiple suspects allegedly forced their way into a residence and threatened the homeowner with a firearm

A physical altercation occurred and the victim was allegedly struck with a baseball bat. The suspects attempted to flee the area, however, the first suspect was arrested at the residence.

Two other suspects were taken into custody a short distance away and a fourth is outstanding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

Marc Nicholas, 40 of no fixed address, Bradley Edmiston, 38 of Oshawa and a 16-year-old male from Oshawa have been charged with multiple offences including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

No description has been released of the fourth suspect.

All three have been held for a bail hearing.