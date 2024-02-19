3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 19, 2024 2:30 pm.

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening.

Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate Drive and Townline Road. Investigators say multiple suspects allegedly forced their way into a residence and threatened the homeowner with a firearm

A physical altercation occurred and the victim was allegedly struck with a baseball bat. The suspects attempted to flee the area, however, the first suspect was arrested at the residence.

Two other suspects were taken into custody a short distance away and a fourth is outstanding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

Marc Nicholas, 40 of no fixed address, Bradley Edmiston, 38 of Oshawa and a 16-year-old male from Oshawa have been charged with multiple offences including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

No description has been released of the fourth suspect.

All three have been held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

1h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

43m ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

3h ago

