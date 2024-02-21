Former Blue Jay Ryu signs with South Korean team on reported 8-year contract

Hyun Jin Ryu
Hyun Jin Ryu as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 21, 2024 10:34 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:51 pm.

Former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will return to his native South Korea, agreeing to an eight-year contract to play in the KBO League.

The KBO’s Hanwha Eagles announced the eight-year contract, equivalent to around USD 12.4 million. It’s the largest contract in KBO history.

The Blue Jays acknowledged the signing on social media, thanking the soon-to-be 37-year-old Ryu for his four years north of the border.

Ryu was posted by the KBO and the Eagles in 2012, signing a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was one of their best starters during the length of his deal despite missing time with various injuries.

In late 2019, Ryu signed a four-year, $80-million contract with the Blue Jays, which, at the time, signalled a massive shift for the organization and the club’s intention to spend in free agency. It was the most expensive contract the Blue Jays had ever given to a free-agent starter at the time of the deal.

Ryu made an immediate impact, finishing the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 2.69 ERA across 12 starts. He finished third in American League Cy Young voting.

His performance wavered slightly after that campaign, but he managed to stabilize the Blue Jays’ starting rotation as a reliable veteran presence. Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery but returned last season, finishing 2023 with a 3.46 ERA across 11 starts.

During his 10-year major-league career, Ryu made nine playoff starts over five separate seasons, working to a 4.54 ERA in 41 2/3 innings.

