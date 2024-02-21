Illegal rooming houses and the hidden side of the housing crisis

In early February, a man was stabbed at what was believed to be an illegal rooming house in Toronto. A few weeks earlier, a fire at another left one person dead. The city says it can’t count the number of illegal rooming houses that exist right now. And the people who live in them often pay a lot of money for a small room and what can be unsafe living conditions.

And they don’t have a lot of options if something goes wrong — which it often does. The city plans to tackle the problem by allowing legal rooming houses across the city, but advocates are unsure if this will help or hurt the problem. How do these houses exist? Who lives in them? And what can illegal homes do to their tenants, and the neighbourhoods where they sit?

CityNews reporter Pat Taney joins The Big Story Podcast to discuss.