The Big Story

Illegal rooming houses and the hidden side of the housing crisis

Coxwell fatal fire
Emergency crews at the scene of a home on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto where one person was found dead inside a home while firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire call on Jan. 18, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 21, 2024 8:47 am.

In early February, a man was stabbed at what was believed to be an illegal rooming house in Toronto. A few weeks earlier, a fire at another left one person dead. The city says it can’t count the number of illegal rooming houses that exist right now. And the people who live in them often pay a lot of money for a small room and what can be unsafe living conditions.

And they don’t have a lot of options if something goes wrong — which it often does. The city plans to tackle the problem by allowing legal rooming houses across the city, but advocates are unsure if this will help or hurt the problem. How do these houses exist? Who lives in them? And what can illegal homes do to their tenants, and the neighbourhoods where they sit?

CityNews reporter Pat Taney joins The Big Story Podcast to discuss.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

15h ago

Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings

As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives...

2h ago

4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony
4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony

Toronto police have arrested four people, three men and a woman, after they allegedly tossed firearms off a Liberty Village apartment balcony when police arrived to investigate a gun call. Police say...

15h ago

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

15h ago

Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings

As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives...

2h ago

4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony
4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony

Toronto police have arrested four people, three men and a woman, after they allegedly tossed firearms off a Liberty Village apartment balcony when police arrived to investigate a gun call. Police say...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

13h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

14h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

15h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

21h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

18h ago

More Videos