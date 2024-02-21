Police looking for 3 suspects after armed robbery in Ajax

Durham police are looking for three suspects after a vape store was robbed at gunpoint in Ajax.

On Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at a store named Vape Way, located at 23 Harwood Avenue in Ajax.

Police say three males entered the store armed with a firearm, and made demands to both staff and customers.

The suspects obtained an unspecified quantity of vape products, jewelry and cash. They then fled the area in a dark coloured sedan.

Police are looking for three male suspects.

Suspect #1: Male, with a slim to medium build, wearing a black sweater with a hood, black gloves, black pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask.

Suspect #2: Male, with a medium build, wearing a two-tone jacket, black pants, a black balaclava, black gloves, and black, white and red shoes.

Suspect #3: Male, medium build, wearing a plaid long sleeve jacket with a grey hood, black gloves, black pants and white and red shoes.