Police looking for 3 suspects after armed robbery in Ajax

Police are looking for three suspects after a vape store was robbed at gunpoint in Ajax. (Courtesy of Durham Regional Police Service)
Police are looking for three suspects after a vape store was robbed at gunpoint in Ajax. (Courtesy of Durham Regional Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 21, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 4:19 pm.

Durham police are looking for three suspects after a vape store was robbed at gunpoint in Ajax.

On Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at a store named Vape Way, located at 23 Harwood Avenue in Ajax.

Police say three males entered the store armed with a firearm, and made demands to both staff and customers.

The suspects obtained an unspecified quantity of vape products, jewelry and cash. They then fled the area in a dark coloured sedan.

Police are looking for three male suspects.

Suspect #1: Male, with a slim to medium build, wearing a black sweater with a hood, black gloves, black pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask.

Suspect #2: Male, with a medium build, wearing a two-tone jacket, black pants, a black balaclava, black gloves, and black, white and red shoes.

Suspect #3: Male, medium build, wearing a plaid long sleeve jacket with a grey hood, black gloves, black pants and white and red shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

9h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

1h ago

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

9h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

21h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

21h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

22h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

22h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.
More Videos