Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city’s downtown core, Toronto police said.

Investigators were notified of a sexual assault at around noon on Monday, Feb. 19, in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.

It’s alleged that at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, the woman entered a vehicle in the Yonge and Dundas Street area she thought she had ordered through a rideshare app.

The male suspect sexually assaulted the woman in his vehicle before dropping her off at her residence in North York. It’s alleged that the man then followed the victim and attempted to push his way inside her home.

Police said the woman did not let the man inside, and he fled the area.

The suspect is described as 35 to 45 years old, with a medium build, brown eyes, unshaven facial hair, and spoke with an accent. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a white circular logo on the left bicep, blue pants, and brown hiking boots.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla. Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle have been released.