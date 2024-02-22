Brampton man charged for allegedly committing 7 break-and-enters

34-year-old Timothy Vanheeswyk of Brampton
Following a lengthy and coordinated investigation, police identified 34-year-old Timothy Vanheeswyk of Brampton as the accused. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 22, 2024 11:05 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 11:06 pm.

A man from Brampton is facing several charges for allegedly committing seven break-and-enters and targeting commercial businesses, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities responded to multiple crimes between January and February of this year. Police said the location varied from auto mechanic shops to medical businesses.

The suspect targeted cash, tools, vehicles, and medical supplies. No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and, on Feb. 17, arrested 34-year-old Timothy Vanheeswyk of Brampton. He’s facing seven counts of break and enter and property-related offences, police said.

The accused was held on bail as he was out of custody on other release orders.

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court...

1h ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

2h ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

5h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

5h ago

