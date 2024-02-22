Brampton man charged for allegedly committing 7 break-and-enters

A man from Brampton is facing several charges for allegedly committing seven break-and-enters and targeting commercial businesses, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities responded to multiple crimes between January and February of this year. Police said the location varied from auto mechanic shops to medical businesses.

The suspect targeted cash, tools, vehicles, and medical supplies. No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and, on Feb. 17, arrested 34-year-old Timothy Vanheeswyk of Brampton. He’s facing seven counts of break and enter and property-related offences, police said.

The accused was held on bail as he was out of custody on other release orders.