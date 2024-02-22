5 teens arrested in alleged attempted jewelry store robbery in Markham

york regional police
York Regional Police badge and cruiser. YRP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 22, 2024 2:00 pm.

Police have arrested five teens in connection to an alleged attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Markham, and also recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a carjacking in Toronto.

Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, York Regional Police officers were called to the store at Yonge Street and Doncaster Drive near Steeles Avenue East for reports of suspicious people in the area.

Police say they received information that a robbery was going to take place, and when officers arrived, they located three males and placed one under arrest. Two others fled the scene.

Through their investigation police identified a suspect vehicle allegedly stolen during a violent carjacking in Toronto, and on Feb. 21 tracked it down to a grocery store parking lot near Highway 7 and Baldwin Street South in Whitby and arrested the occupants inside.

During the two arrests on Feb. 12 and Feb. 21, police say they found a hammer on one of the suspects and seized a replica firearm from another suspect.

At some point in their investigation, police also executed two search warrants at residences in Ajax and seized a loaded handgun from one location.

Police have charged Kayron Walters, 18, from Ajax; Tafiyah Eccleston, 18, from Oshawa; a 16-year-old boy from Ajax; a 16-year-old girl from Brampton; and a 17-year-old boy from Oshawa, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm with ammunition.

