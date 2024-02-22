Canada’s Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed.

The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a complex economic and regulatory environment.

Lynx Air will cease operations on Monday, Feb. 26. Flights will continue to operate until then.

Thank you for your support, it's been a pleasure to offer our affordable fares and great flying experience.



With service to destinations throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, Lynx launched its inaugural flight in April 2022. Despite some recorded growth over the past two years, the airline said, “the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

“Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time. Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel,” a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“Lynx would like to extend sincere gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees and business partners for their commitment and dedication to the company.”

Canada’s transport minister said he’s thinking of those who are affected by the news.

“For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible,” Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement posted on social media. “I expect Lynx to fully refund you if your fare won’t be honoured.

“My office has been in touch with Lynx. We will continue to communicate with all parties, and we’ve convened calls with other airlines to see how they can help to ensure that passengers are put first.”

