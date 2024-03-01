Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

Police tape is shown in Toronto
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 1, 2024 5:36 am.

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week.

Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area of McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road in Scarborough around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when she was approached from behind by a suspect.

The suspect passed by the woman before turning and allegedly shooting her several times in the face and hand with a pellet gun before fleeing the area on foot.

The woman went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police said she was back at home resting as of Thursday morning.

A police source tells CityNews officers arrested a male suspect around 10 p.m. Thursday in a home near where the attack took place. Detectives were able to use security cameras in the area to trace the steps of the alleged shooter.

Investigators have no motive for the attack and say it is still being treated as random.

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

8h ago

8h ago

York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles
York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles

11h ago

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

13h ago

13h ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

8h ago

8h ago

