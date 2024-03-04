Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight

An 18-year-old from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge following a fight that led to another man being stabbed in that city’s downtown core.

Peel Regional Police officers responded to the area of Main Street South and Wellington Street West, near Queen Street East, around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and found a man in his 20s at the scene with stab wounds.

“The accused confronted the victim and a physical altercation occurred,” police allege in a release.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with critical injuries. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested Sean Aidan Russell.

Russell is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.