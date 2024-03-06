breaking

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

5 Canadians killed in Nashville
Mayor Steve Pellegrini says Rimma Dotsenko (left), her husband, Victor, and their three children died when the single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday. Photo courtesy: UMCA Rich Tree Academy/Instagram.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2024 9:55 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2024 10:48 pm.

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor, and their three children died when the single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday.

“On behalf of King Township, I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the Dotsenko family from our community who tragically lost their lives in the small plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee,” Pellegrini’s statement read.

“This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community. While we await further details from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time. We also extend our gratitude to the first responders and officials involved in the response and investigation.”

UMCA Rich Tree Academy officials confirmed that Emma, Adam, and David Dotsenko attended the private school in Vaughan.

“These beautiful children lit up our hallways every day,” the statement read. “Words cannot express the profound sadness and grief we are experiencing as we mourn the loss of the Dotsenko family.”

5 Canadians killed in Nashville
Mayor Steve Pellegrini says Rimma Dotsenko (left), her husband, Victor, and their three children died when the single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday. Photo courtesy: UMCA Rich Tree Academy/Instagram.

CityNews has confirmed that Victor Dotsenko graduated from the Brampton Flight Centre in 2022 with a private pilot licence.

In a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot tells air traffic controllers that his engine has shut down, he has overflown John C. Tune airport and has circled around in an attempt to land.

“I’m at 1,600 [feet]. I’m going to be landing. I don’t know where,” Victor Dotsenko is heard saying. “I’m too far away, I won’t make it.”

Witness describes scene following airplane crash

It’s unclear where the plane took off from, but it made stops in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Mount Sterling, Kentucky. It then departed for Nashville, Tennessee.

The plane referred to in the radio recordings was a 1978 Piper PA-32R based in Ontario. The Canadian Civil Aircraft Register shows that the aircraft was registered to a numbered company as of last July.

The plane crashed as Matthew Wiser was driving on the interstate, and he posted a photo of the fiery wreckage on social media.

“I saw an airplane essentially crash out of the sky, fall out of the sky, and hit the ground at around a 45-degree angle,” Wiser said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “When it hit the ground, there was a 30 to 40-foot explosion of fire. And all of the traffic on the interstate stopped and kind of processed what they saw.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has assigned a representative to the U.S.-led investigation.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

8m ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

4m ago

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

2h ago

Top Stories

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

8m ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

4m ago

Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan
Husband facing murder charge in stabbing death of wife in Vaughan

A woman who worked as a teacher at a North York alternative elementary school was the victim of an overnight stabbing at home in Vaughan, CityNews has learned. York Regional Police officers were called...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

3h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

6h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

12h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

13h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos