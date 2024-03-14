A 1-year-old boy in Connecticut has died after a dog bit him

Posted March 14, 2024 7:36 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2024 7:42 am.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died in Connecticut after a dog bit him, police said.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a home in East Hartford where the child had been bitten several times by a dog, Officer Marc Caruso, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital, but the boy died “despite the valiant efforts of medical professionals,” Caruso said.

The death is under investigation, Caruso said, adding that two dogs were removed from the home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss,” Caruso said. “May they find solace and strength during this challenging time.”

