Restaurant damaged due to ‘suspicious’ fire in Humber Bay Shores

A restaurant in the Humber Bay Shores area has been damaged due to a fire that is being looked at as suspicious on Thursday night.

Emergency services responded to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive at approximately 11:12 p.m. for reports of a large active fire, which crews put out.

There is no word on cause but the fire is being treated as suspicious.

The fire was on the first level of a high-rise building located at 2183 Lake Shore Blvd West, which is a restaurant called Mero’s Hot Chicken.

It is unknown if people were inside the restaurant when it was active, but there are no reported injuries.

Toronto Fire says it was a one-alarm fire, and there is no word on the estimated cost of damage.