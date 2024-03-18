Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys clubhouse, restaurant

Charred remains of the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse and Island Cafe which was destroyed by an early morning fire
Charred remains of the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse and Island Cafe which was destroyed by an early morning fire on Sunday, March 17, 2024. X/Matthew Pegg

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 4:04 pm.

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend

The fire broke out at the Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse and Island Café around 2 a.m. on Sunday and destroyed the building.

Co-owner Peter Freeman was alerted to the fire by his neighbour. Freeman says within minutes, the building was gone. “When I came down … the flames were huge.”

He said the community has been rallying around them.

“It sort of hits you in waves … we’ve had an incredible flood of people from everywhere,” Freeman added. “I just can’t believe all these people…wondering and reaching out just with love.”

Local residents are also grieving the loss of the neighbourhood staple.

Anne Barber, who lives near the building, says she pulled open her curtains at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and saw the clubhouse building had turned into a black hole of ashes and smoke. 

Barber says the local community will need time to grieve and process the loss of the clubhouse that hosted many memorable events, including weddings and parties. 

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Larry Cocco says a team of investigators is on scene looking into the origin and cause of the fire. 

He says heavy equipment is being used to help the investigators go through the scene to look for anything that can help them understand what caused the fire. 

“The investigators are sifting through debris to look through artefacts that would help them ascertain origin and cause,” said Cocco.

Investigators will also be interviewing witnesses and canvassing homeowners for video that may help.

Meanwhile, some residents say while they’re glad no one was injured, they worry about future fires that have the potential to spread rapidly.

“Our community is all wood buildings, every house is a timber wood building and is at high risk if there’s a fire…if it’s more than one house, there just isn’t the firefighting equipment to deal with that,” said Alice Norton, a nearby resident.

The clubhouse was home to the Ward’s Island Association and the Island Café. Built in the late 1930s, it was host to several events primarily during the spring and summer months.

The co-owner of the Island Cafe says while the family is devastated by the loss, the intention is to move forward and rebuild when they can. 

Ward’s Island is one of several islands that make up Toronto Island Park. 

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

5h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

21h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos