Blue Jays’ Bowden Francis to open season in starting rotation

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis will open the 2024 season in the starting rotation, manager John Schneider announced Thursday.

Schneider said he informed Francis of the decision today.

The opportunity for the 27-year-old comes as the Blue Jays navigate a few key injuries to starters Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah ahead of opening day, which will be played in one week.

As things currently stand, the Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios on March 28 to open the season. He will be followed by Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi and Francis to cap off the four-game series.

Gausman has been ramping up his throwing program after experiencing shoulder fatigue earlier this spring. The 33-year-old ace has not pitched in a spring game to date, though Schneider hasn’t yet ruled out Gausman appearing in one of the club’s final games in Florida.

Manoah is also dealing with shoulder soreness and has not yet faced live hitters, but he is expected to throw a live session on Friday. It’s unclear if the 26-year-old will begin the season on the injured list.

For Francis, it allows the Blue Jays to see what they have in the six-foot-five right-hander, who has operated out of Toronto’s bullpen as a major leaguer. Francis has had a solid spring, pitching to a 3.38 ERA in five games (four starts), with 15 strikeouts across 18 2/3 innings.

Francis appeared in 20 regular-season games last year, finishing with a 1.73 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and only eight walks in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers with Trevor Richards for first baseman Rowdy Tellez in July 2021.

Relievers Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano, who are also dealing with forearm and elbow injuries, are slowly progressing, Schneider said. Swanson played catch on Thursday and “felt great,” while Romano will rest another day or two and be re-assessed.