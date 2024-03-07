Blue Jays cancel Alek Manoah’s throwing session due to shoulder soreness

Alek Manoah
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah during a game in 2022. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted March 7, 2024 6:09 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 6:10 pm.

Alek Manoah’s side throwing session has been cancelled as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness, Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling reports.

The Blue Jays continue to consider Manoah day-to-day.

Toronto scratched Manoah from a spring start after he started to feel soreness in his right shoulder midway through a recent bullpen session.

In Manoah’s Grapefruit League debut, he pitched 1.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing a walk and three hits while hitting three batters and throwing more balls than strikes. He didn’t strike anyone out, but his four-seam fastball averaged 93.7 mph, a positive for Manoah and the Blue Jays.

Before that outing in Lakeland, Fla., the last time he’d pitched in a game environment was Aug. 10, after which his 2023 season ended. He had PRP shots in his right shoulder during the offseason but resumed throwing in plenty of time for a normal spring progression.

On paper, Manoah is the Blue Jays’ fifth starter behind Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi. Bowden Francis would likely be next in line for the rotation, with Mitch White also in the mix.

