Partner of slain Toronto police officer set to testify at murder trial

Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024.
Justice Molloy, left to right, Umar Zameer, Detective Adam Taylor, Nader Hasan and Michael Cantlon crown are shown in a courtroom sketch in Toronto on March 20, 2024.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 7:41 am.

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to hear from the officer’s partner on Thursday.

Det. Const. Lisa Forbes is set to take the stand at the trial of Umar Zameer.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after he was run over by a car in an underground parking garage below Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and Forbes were in plain clothes when they arrived at the garage to investigate a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

In their opening remarks to the jury on Wednesday, prosecutors and defence lawyers painted drastically different pictures of the events that led to Northrup’s death.

The defence argued the officer’s death was a “tragic accident” caused by a misunderstanding and fear, while the Crown pinned it on a series of choices made by Zameer over a few short moments.

Jurors watched security footage from the area around City Hall as well as the garage on Wednesday, but were told the video from the parking area is limited.

