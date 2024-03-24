Italy marks 80th anniversary of WWII-era massacre in Rome with a concert honoring the dead

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, right, arrive to attend a commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine, in Rome, Friday, March 22, 2024. The mass killing of 335 civilians and political prisoners was carried out in this cave area in Rome on 24 March 1944 by German occupation troops during the Second World War as a reprisal for the Via Rasella attack in central Rome against the SS Police Regiment Bozen the previous day. The Ardeatine Caves site was later declared memorial cemetery and a Mausoleum was built in memory of the victims buried there. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Luigi Navarra And Silvia Stellacci, The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 2:27 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 2:42 pm.

ROME (AP) — Italy on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of one of the most horrific World War II massacres in German-occupied Italy with solemn commemorations and a performance of a symphony honoring the dead.

Riccardo Muti was conducting the Italian premiere of William Schuman’s Ninth Symphony, subtitled “Le Fosse Ardeatine,” which the New York-born Jewish composer wrote in 1968 after visiting the Ardeatine Caves in Rome.

There, on March 24, 1944, 335 people were shot to death as a reprisal for an attack by partisans that killed 33 Nazi soldiers on a street in Rome.

In an interview ahead of the performance, Muti said Schuman was completely overwhelmed by the experience of visiting the caves and said it was particularly appropriate now to finally bring the symphony to Italy.

“This is a tragic story that young people have to know, especially in today’s world where every day we read about such tragic events,” Muti told The Associated Press. “This cry of pain that comes from the score of ‘Le Fosse Ardeatine’ I think can be a wakeup call, just as at a certain point a funeral bell appears in the score.”

Muti led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony in 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the massacre. On Sunday, the 80th anniversary, he was leading the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra, which he founded and directs, alongside musicians from the Carabinieri orchestra at Rome’s Parco della Musica auditorium.

In other commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the massacre, Premier Giorgia Meloni issued a note Sunday saying it was necessary to remember what she called “”one of the most profound and painful wounds inflicted on our national community.”

President Sergio Mattarella on Friday visited the site itself, which has now been turned into a memorial honoring the 335 dead. The tombs carry the names, and in some cases the photos, of the victims.

In notes that accompanied the original recording of the symphony, composer William Schuman said the piece doesn’t attempt to depict the events of 1944. But Schuman, who died in 1992, said that its three sections were “directly related to emotions engendered by” his visit to the site, including his thoughts about the “promise and aborted lives of the martyrs.”

___

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield contributed.

Luigi Navarra And Silvia Stellacci, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

3h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

3h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

6h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

3h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

3h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

1h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.

21h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

21h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

More Videos