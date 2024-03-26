Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after U.S. bridge rammed by ship, collapses

People watch as workers place a new section of the deck for the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge spanning the harbour in Halifax on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Authorities are attempting to reassure Canadians about the safety of their bridges following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.

Halifax Harbour Bridges, which operates the two spans across the harbour between Halifax and Dartmouth, says it recognizes the risks of collisions between ships and bridges.

But the Crown corporation says it monitors every passage of commercial ships under the two spans.

As well, the corporation says rock islands built around the legs of the bridges in 1983 offer further protection.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, which runs the shipping route connecting Montreal with Lake Erie, says it monitors traffic along the route 24 hours a day and that steps have been taken to ensure physical infrastructure is secure.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge, sending vehicles plunging into the water. Six people are still unaccounted for.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

– With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

