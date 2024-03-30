A bomb blast kills 1 person and wounds 14 in Pakistan’s southwest

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 8:56 am.

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb blast killed one person and wounded 14 in Pakistan’s southwest on Saturday, including three soldiers, a police official said.

The blast occurred in Hernai district, which is northeast of Quetta city in Baluchistan province.

Javed Domki, Hernai deputy commissioner, said the IED exploded when a team from Mari Petroleum Company was conducting a gas exploration survey. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility.

For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

16h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

17h ago

15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'
15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'

TORONTO, Ohio — Just like the evil movie exes who can't get over her "Scott Pilgrim" alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can't get over Toronto. It's been 15 years since the North Carolina-born...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

16h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

17h ago

15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'
15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'

TORONTO, Ohio — Just like the evil movie exes who can't get over her "Scott Pilgrim" alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can't get over Toronto. It's been 15 years since the North Carolina-born...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.

14h ago

1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.

14h ago

3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

15h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
2:57
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?

The Baltimore bridge collapse has shut down a busy shipping port. Plus, snowmobile sales stall during a mild winter, and the former "crypto wiz kid" receives a long prison sentence. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos