A bomb blast kills 1 person and wounds 14 in Pakistan’s southwest
Posted March 30, 2024 8:46 am.
Last Updated March 30, 2024 8:56 am.
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb blast killed one person and wounded 14 in Pakistan’s southwest on Saturday, including three soldiers, a police official said.
The blast occurred in Hernai district, which is northeast of Quetta city in Baluchistan province.
Javed Domki, Hernai deputy commissioner, said the IED exploded when a team from Mari Petroleum Company was conducting a gas exploration survey. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility.
For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
The Associated Press