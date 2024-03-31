Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on March 31, 2024. (Arthur Pressick/CITYNEWS)
A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on March 31, 2024. (Arthur Pressick/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 31, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 10:09 am.

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East.

Officers arrived on scene and located a woman dead. A man on scene was taken into custody.

The reason for her death is currently unknown, but the incident occurred in the garage of the residence.

Updates from police will be provided once available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

35m ago

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

12h ago

King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis
King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing since being diagnosed with cancer...

1h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

14h ago

Top Stories

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

35m ago

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

12h ago

King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis
King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing since being diagnosed with cancer...

1h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor

16h ago

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

12h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
More Videos