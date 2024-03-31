Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East.

Officers arrived on scene and located a woman dead. A man on scene was taken into custody.

The reason for her death is currently unknown, but the incident occurred in the garage of the residence.

Updates from police will be provided once available.