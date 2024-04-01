Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool’s joke.

Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of a Colorado low that’s expected to start affecting the region on Tuesday.

“Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin on Tuesday continuing through Wednesday. Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening,” the agency states.

By Wednesday we could see between 25 to 50 mm of rainfall.

Environment Canada also warns that powerful winds, gusting up to 70 km/h, could cause power outages.

The winds are expected to ease on Wednesday.

CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal said the next few days could get “very dicey” for drivers.

“Adjust your travel plans if you can because it could get pretty slick,” she warned.

The good news? Double digit temperatures and sun are forecast for the weekend.