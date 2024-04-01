Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Toronto weather
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul The Canadian Press

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 1, 2024 6:58 pm.

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool’s joke.

Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of a Colorado low that’s expected to start affecting the region on Tuesday.

“Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin on Tuesday continuing through Wednesday. Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening,” the agency states.

By Wednesday we could see between 25 to 50 mm of rainfall.

Environment Canada also warns that powerful winds, gusting up to 70 km/h, could cause power outages.

The winds are expected to ease on Wednesday.

CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal said the next few days could get “very dicey” for drivers.

“Adjust your travel plans if you can because it could get pretty slick,” she warned.

The good news? Double digit temperatures and sun are forecast for the weekend.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

3h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

5h ago

1 man dead after house fire in Markham
1 man dead after house fire in Markham

One man has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire have...

58m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

5h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

3h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

5h ago

1 man dead after house fire in Markham
1 man dead after house fire in Markham

One man has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire have...

58m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

5h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.
2:12
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade

It was a beautiful spring day in the City's east end, perfect for the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade which has been a staple on Queen Street East for more than 50 years. CityNews' Rob Leth attended the parade and has this report.

More Videos