‘Beautiful person’: Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Jennifer Polak
Police located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman died at the scene. She has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Polak of Ajax. (Photo: Facebook)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 2, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 9:11 am.

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a “kind, caring and beautiful person.”

Authorities responded to the Hillman Drive and Shoal Point Road area in Ajax just after 11 p.m. on March 30 for an unknown trouble call.

Police located a woman suffering from apparent signs of trauma. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman died at the scene. She has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Polak of Ajax.

A man, confirmed to be the victim’s partner, was arrested at the scene. Kyle Severin, 35, of Ajax, is facing a second-degree murder charge. He was held on bail.

Police located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman died at the scene. She has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Polak of Ajax. Photo: Durham Regional Police/CityNews.

Polak’s family issued a joint statement, saying she loved her job as a daycare teacher at The Apple Tree Preschool in Ajax and working with children.

“She brought sunshine into the lives of everyone she met. She was the devoted mother of two young men whom she adored,” the statement read in part.

“They are absorbing the news of her death with the support of their father. Her grieving parents, sister, grandmother, uncles, aunts and extended family cannot believe that she is gone. Those who knew Jenn through her work will remember that she had a vocation and a passion for working with young children.”

The statement added that the family is asking for privacy as the investigation continues.

“The family accepts this matter is now in the hands of the police and understands that it will take time for the justice system to take its course.”

In a news release, a police spokesperson said that intimate partner violence can take many forms, with the incident serving as an essential reminder.

“It knows no boundaries and can impact people of all ages, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds,” police wrote. “We must come together as a community to support those affected by domestic violence and work towards creating safer environments for everyone.”

