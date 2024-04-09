‘I was going 104 km/h’: Teen clocked driving more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 400

A teen driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer stopped a 19-year-old from Scarborough on the 400 near Highway 401 going 204 km/h.

It isn’t clear when it occurred but police revealed the details on Tuesday.

According to police, the driver told the officer, “I was going 104 km/h.”

A stunt driving charge is not a criminal offence but falls under the provisions of the Highway Traffic Act.

The teen also had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.