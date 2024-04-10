The Big Story

What’s behind a rise in dog attacks?

A 'beware of dog' sign
A 'beware of dog' sign. (Photo by Robin Jonathan Deutsch)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 10, 2024 7:09 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, recent weeks have seen gruesome and tragic incidents in both Toronto and Edmonton involving dogs attacking children, leaving one child dead and another with life-changing injuries. Those stories are backed by hard numbers from many Canadian cities — including Toronto and Edmonton — showing a surge in attacks or dangerous incidents over the past couple of years.

Dr. Tim Arthur is an Ottawa veterinarian and the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association President-elect.  “I think that’s one of our big flaws right now, […] it’s a manpower issue and you can’t watch people all the time. And when I go through these biting incidences, and I think you’ve already noticed it, a lot of these dogs have already come in contact with enforcement agencies,” said Dr. Arthur. 

What’s behind the spike in attacks? Is it pandemic puppies, as some suggest? Lax enforcement? Incompetent owners? All of those and more? And more importantly, what are we doing about it?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

12h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

23m ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Top Stories

'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC

A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the healthcare...

2h ago

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

12h ago

Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way
Toronto, GTA braces for up to 40 mm of rain with Texas low on the way

The summer-like temperatures and sunny skies from early this week will be paused as a Texas low will bring a super-soaker event to southern Ontario, with upwards of 40 millimetres of rain expected in Toronto. The...

23m ago

'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils
'I want to see 70': Matthews makes history with 66th goal as Leafs down Devils

Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season in his chase for 70, and linemate Tyler Bertuzzi also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Toronto's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

13h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

13h ago

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos