Toronto dampened by heavy overnight rain. Here’s when it’s expected to taper off

Toronto and much of the surrounding GTA slept through periods of heavy overnight rain, which is expected to persist as winds pick up throughout the day and into the evening.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Thursday, initially predicting upwards of 50 mm of rain in Toronto. Canada’s weather agency is still forecasting that total, with 10 to 15 mm of rain still expected on Friday morning.

Similar alerts are in effect for Halton-Peel and Hamilton, with heavier rain experienced in Timmins and Windsor. The rain will likely taper off in Toronto by noon on Friday.

Winds to pick up ahead of the weekend

The 680 News Radio Toronto guaranteed high of 13 C has already been reached, as daytime temperatures will fall to 8 C for the afternoon.

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto due to the wind, with gusts forecasted to reach 70 km/h to 80 km/h by the evening.

“Winds will ease late tonight into Saturday morning as the low-pressure system departs,” Environment Canada said. “Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The active weather will move out by Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 12 C. We’re expecting light rain and a high near 12 C on Sunday.

Monday is shaping up to be a gorgeous spring day in the city, with sunny skies and a forecasted daytime high of 16 C.

