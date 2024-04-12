Trial of man accused of running over Const. Northrup expected to wrap up Friday

The man accused of killing a Toronto police officer gave his account of what happened that night in 2021. Erica Natividad with why he says he feared for his family and the tearful apology

By The Canadian Press and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 12, 2024 10:17 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2024 10:30 am.

The trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to conclude Friday with the arresting officers set to return to the stand.

Uma Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

The officer died after he was hit by a vehicle in a parking garage underneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021.

On Thursday, Zameer offered a tearful apology to the man’s family in court, saying he didn’t mean to hurt the officer and wished he could bring him back.

“I just wish it didn’t happen,” he said, adding that as a father of three, he understands the father-son bond and can’t imagine the grief felt by Const. Northrup’s children.

“I’m so, so, so sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt your dad,” he said. “I just wish I could bring him back.”

While on the stand, Zameer recounted the events that led up to Const. Northrups’s death.

Zameer testified he thought his family was about to be robbed at the time. He described getting into the family’s BMW and seeing an unknown man and a woman rush towards the car and start banging on the vehicle.

Zameer said he did not see the officer during his three-point turn out of the underground parking space. He maintained he only felt he had run over a speed bump and not a person, until he was told what happened by the arresting officers.

Those officers are expected to return to the stand on Friday.

Related:

The court has previously heard that Const. Northrup and his partner — both dressed in plain clothes — were investigating a stabbing when they went into the underground garage. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

Crown prosecutors allege Zameer chose to make a series of manoeuvres with his car that caused Const. Northrup’s death, but the defence says the officer’s death was a tragic accident.

Defence lawyers say neither Zameer nor his wife — who was eight months pregnant at the time — knew that the people who approached them in the largely empty parking garage were police officers. Their two-year-old son was also with them at the time.

With files from 680 News Radio Toronto

