Male suffers minor injuries after possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Posted April 14, 2024 8:35 pm.
Last Updated April 14, 2024 9:22 pm.
Toronto paramedics have taken a male to hospital after a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area.
Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m..
Fire crews say they are working with police to search for person. Paramedics say they are transporting a male to hospital with minor injuries.
There’s been no further details released about the age or gender of the person.