Male suffers minor injuries after possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police marine unit at the scene of a boat crash
Toronto police's marine unit on a search on June 1, 2022. Photo courtesy: Toronto Police/YouTube.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 14, 2024 8:35 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 9:22 pm.

Toronto paramedics have taken a male to hospital after a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m..

Fire crews say they are working with police to search for person. Paramedics say they are transporting a male to hospital with minor injuries.

There’s been no further details released about the age or gender of the person.

