‘Control what you can control’: Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The Toronto Raptors have had a weird season. From other teams suing them to trading half the team away. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

By Lindsay Dunn

Posted April 14, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 10:57 am.

The Toronto Raptors are playing their final game of the season Sunday afternoon in Miami. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. and you can watch it on Sportsnet.

The game will cap off a unique season that saw the team trade nearly half of the roster, a player being investigated in connection with a gambling scandal, and the organization being sued by the New York Knicks.

It was a season that was not short of any storylines. but before the Raptors tip-off in their final game CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. His comments come before he enters unrestricted free agency this summer.

What are you hoping to get out of the last (Raptors season) game?

GTJ: Just building habits for next year and getting ready and just trying to continue to keep playing, and continue to go hard as a group. We have a certain standard we need to meet and to try and obviously get a win.

You have said in multiple circumstances ‘control what you can control.’ This summer you will become an unrestricted free agent, and I know you have been asked about what you’re going to do all season long, but how difficult is it sometimes for you to actually focus on only controlling what you can especially when a decision about your future is looming?

GTJ: It could be super hard to manage sometimes. You can work for something your whole life and if it’s not going a certain way, obviously you’re going to feel some type of way about it. But the only thing is how you react to that and how you bounce back from that and that really shows who you are, and it really shows your work ethic that really shows that when everything hits the fan, or everything’s not going your way, or you may have a certain opportunity and that opportunity is now gone and then it comes back again. So it’s really just trying to stay sane and continue to work and believe in what you believe in. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all
After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all

With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promising to keep the federal deficit from ballooning in Tuesday's federal budget, all eyes will be on the Liberals' plan to pay for their agenda — and whether that could include new taxes on the wealthy.

3h ago

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all
After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all

With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promising to keep the federal deficit from ballooning in Tuesday's federal budget, all eyes will be on the Liberals' plan to pay for their agenda — and whether that could include new taxes on the wealthy.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

12h ago

0:49
Nathaniel Veltman set to appeal murder conviction
Nathaniel Veltman set to appeal murder conviction

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his inmate notice of appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury's verdict.

16h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

14h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

More Videos