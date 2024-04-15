Federal budget could include corporate, wealthy taxes amid new spending, expert says

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted April 15, 2024 12:39 pm.

The federal government is set to unveil its budget on Tuesday, and along with billions in spending promises already made, experts are predicting the fiscal plan will come with more taxes.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been vowing to stick within her fiscal guard rails despite piling up the spending commitments on housing and affordability.

The finance minister has said they will not hit the middle class with taxes in the upcoming budget but hasn’t ruled it out for other groups.

Robert Asselin, senior vice-president of policy at the Business Council of Canada and a former advisor to ex-finance minister Bill Morneau, predicts either a new windfall tax for large companies, larger corporate taxes, or a wealth tax on rich individuals.

“Because the government is unable to restrain itself on spending, it is obvious to me that they will raise taxes,” he told 680 News Radio Toronto on Monday.

Related:

Asselin said targeting companies will hurt productivity and the economy, and those costs will just be downloaded onto the consumer anyway.

He added they could also look to pair that with cuts or by deferring other planned spending.

“When you do that kind of stuff, a shell game, you push still structural spending in the out years, in future years, and the bill remains for other governments or other future generations to pick up later, and that’s not good,” Asselin said.

He also noted that the federal government has to be careful with spending in this budget because they don’t want to be the reason why the Bank of Canada avoids an interest rate cut, which could come as early as June.

The budget will be tabled at 4 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CityNews 24/7 and listen to the latest updates on 680 News Radio Toronto.

With files from the Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike
York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike

A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants and York University. In an update posted on its website on Monday, Canadian...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer
Man facing charges including attempted murder in stabbing that injured Toronto officer

A 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing and injuring a Toronto police officer in the city's west end last week is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, investigators confirmed on Monday. The...

2h ago

Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts
Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here's when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton...

2h ago

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

3h ago

York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike
York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike

A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants and York University. In an update posted on its website on Monday, Canadian...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

4h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

18h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
More Videos