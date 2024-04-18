Spring allergy season is here. Why this weekend could be particularly bad in Toronto

macro photography of white-petaled flowers
Pollen is shown coming off a plant in the spring. Symptoms of spring allergies can vary from person to person but often include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy or watery eyes, scratchy throat, coughing and fatigue. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 18, 2024 10:35 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 10:42 am.

With winter temperatures a thing of the past, spring has been ushered in with promising sights and sounds, but that also means watery and itchy eyes brought on by allergy season, and it’s going to get particularly bad in Toronto this weekend.

Spring allergies, also known as seasonal allergies or hay fever, are a common health issue that affects many people during the springtime. These allergies are typically triggered by airborne pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds, which are abundant during spring.

Related:

According to data provided by Aerobiology Research, the pollen level in the city is currently high and will only worsen as the weekend approaches. We will only get up to a daytime high of 9 C in Toronto on Saturday, but the pollen forecast is expected to be “very high” and over 200 grains/m³.

Birch, alder, oak, mulberry, and pine are this season’s top five allergy triggers. Typically, pollen levels are highest in warmer weather, so those with allergies should be extra cautious when temperatures gradually increase in the coming weeks.

Most common spring allergy symptoms and how pollen plays a role

Spring allergies occur when the immune system overreacts to pollen, treating it as a harmful invader and releasing chemicals such as histamine to defend against it. This immune response leads to the symptoms commonly associated with allergies.

white and brown bottle beside white tissue box
A box of tissues is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Unsplash.

Pollen counts, which measure the concentration of pollen in the air, can vary depending on factors such as time of day and local vegetation. High pollen counts, particularly on windy days or in the early morning, can exacerbate allergic symptoms for individuals with pollen allergies.

To manage pollen allergies, individuals often employ a combination of preventive measures and treatment options, including avoiding outdoor activities during high pollen counts, using air filters indoors, and taking allergy medications to alleviate symptoms.

Symptoms of spring allergies can vary from person to person but often include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy or watery eyes, scratchy throat, coughing and fatigue.

Spring allergies can also exacerbate asthma symptoms for individuals with asthma, leading to wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. According to Asthma Canada, about 20 to 25 per cent of the Canadian population suffers from seasonal allergies.

