Your Community

Winston Churchill Collegiate in Dorset Park working to bring students and staff together in inclusive way

Inside Winston Churchill Collegiate in Dorset Park.
Inside Winston Churchill Collegiate in Dorset Park. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 19, 2024 5:47 pm.

The biggest community hub in Dorset Park, Winston Churchill Collegiate, is working to bring students and staff together in an inclusive way.

One of those is the Black Brilliance Conference set to be held on April 25 at the school. Students across the city are coming for student-led workshops where the focus is afro-futurism.

It’s also an opportunity to “have fun, have music, and just honestly get to embrace each other because there are not many times that us as schools get to come together as Black students,” said Maiya Flowers, a Grade 9 student.

Flowers and Kayla Lawrence, a Grade 11 student, are part of the school’s Black Students Association.

“It’s been great to connect with people who look like me, who feel the same as me, who feel like sometimes that were not represented enough,” said Lawrence.

In fact, the first Africentric secondary program in Canada is at Winston Churchill Collegiate.

Princess Edogiawerie, the assistant curriculum leader of the Leonard Braithwaite Africentric Program. She said students are “learning the provincial curriculum through diverse perspectives of the African diaspora. So it’s connecting students with their culture, and centering them in their learning.”

“I never had a black teacher growing up. So that’s one of the reasons why I went into teaching because I recognize the lack thereof in the school system,” added Edogiaweire.

She and other teachers are on a mission to help children further embrace and celebrate Black culture. But in the halls of Winston Churchill, students of all backgrounds and abilities are cherished.

Evans Hyppolite has autism and is part of the school’s Autism Spectrum Disorder program. It’s set up to support students in many aspects.

“Growing up with autism doesn’t really have much effect on me. It makes me go stronger. It’s like a superpower,” said Hyppolite.

Sirya Sarath and Anahid Ashraf, also members of the program, told CityNews how happy they to be there.

“It’s the best program in the whole entire world … I want to become more sociable into that. And I love making new friends,” said Sarath.

“I have met a lot of people … teachers give me a lot of support. And I don’t like being in a big mainstream classroom with less teachers and more students,” added Ashraf.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

8h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

23h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

21h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.
More Videos