Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into birthday party, sheriff says

Authorities respond to the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children's birthday party was taking place, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Berlin Township, Mich. (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2024 8:04 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 9:26 pm.

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child’s birthday party Saturday at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died at the scene in the crash, when a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.

Three children and six adults were taken to area hospitals by two helicopters or ambulances, some with life-threatening injuries, he said. Others injured were given first aid at the scene, and some of them were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

Goodnough did not identify the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody to the Monroe County Jail suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

She was cooperating with authorities, he said, and likely would face more charges as the investigation continues.

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

7h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

10h ago

Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024
Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024

CityNews visited several sites across Toronto to see how volunteers are beautifying the city and what type of trash they are cleaning up.

1h ago

Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record
Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal's Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women's hockey around the world. The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal...

5h ago

