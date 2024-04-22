Advocates, man who inspired film ‘Bernie’ ask for air conditioning for him and other Texas inmates

FILE - Bernie Tiede smiles after a court hearing granting his release, May 6, 2014, at the Panola County Courthouse in Carthage, Texas. Advocates for Texas prisoners on Monday, April 22, 2024, asked to join a federal lawsuit filed last year by Tiede, who has alleged his life is in danger because he was being housed in a stifling prison cell without air conditioning. He was later moved to an air-conditioned cell. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2024 8:05 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2024 8:12 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — A legal battle over a lack of air conditioning in Texas prisons is bringing together advocates on the issue and one current inmate who says his health is being endangered by the state’s hot prisons — the former mortician whose murder case inspired the movie “Bernie.”

Advocates for Texas prisoners on Monday asked to join a federal lawsuit filed last year by Bernie Tiede, who has alleged his life is in danger because he was being housed in a stifling prison cell without air conditioning. He was later moved to an air-conditioned cell.

Tiede, 65, who has diabetes and hypertension, alleges he continues to have serious health conditions after suffering something similar to a ministroke because of the extreme heat in his cell. Only about 30% of Texas’ 100 prison units are fully air conditioned, with the rest having partial or no air conditioning. Advocates allege temperatures often go past 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) inside Texas prisons. Tiede is housed in the Estelle Unit, which has partial air conditioning.

Attorneys for several prisoners’ rights groups, including Texas Prisons Community Advocates and Lioness: Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance, filed a motion in federal court in Austin asking to join Tiede’s lawsuit and expand it so that it would impact all Texas prisoners.

The groups and Tiede are asking a federal judge to find that the Texas prison system’s current policies to deal with excessive heat are unconstitutional and require the prison system to maintain temperatures in its housing and occupied areas between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit (18 and 29 degrees Celsius).

“Bernie and the tens of thousands of inmates remain at risk of death due to heat related sickness and being subjected to this relentless, torturous condition,” Richard Linklater, who directed the 2011 dark comedy inspired by Tiede’s case, said during a virtual news conference Monday.

Tiede is serving a sentence of 99 years to life for killing Marjorie Nugent, a wealthy widow, in Carthage. Prosecutors say Tiede gave himself lavish gifts using Nugent’s money before fatally shooting her in 1996 and then storing her body in a freezer for nine months.

Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, or TDCJ, said her agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Hernandez said two recently created web pages highlight TDCJ’s efforts to install more air conditioning and explain the different measures the agency takes to lessen the effects of hot temperatures for inmates and employees. TDCJ said that includes providing fans and cooling towels and granting access to respite areas where inmates can go to cool down.

“Core to the mission of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is protecting the public, our employees, and the inmates in our custody,” according to the web page detailing air conditioning construction projects.

TDCJ has said there have been no heat-related deaths in the state’s prisons since 2012.

On Monday, advocacy groups pushed back against those claims, saying that increasingly hotter temperatures, including last summer’s heat wave, have likely resulted in prisoner deaths or contributed to them.

A November 2022 study by researchers at Brown, Boston and Harvard universities found that 13%, or 271, of the deaths that occurred in Texas prisons without universal air conditioning between 2001 and 2019 may be attributed to extreme heat during warm months.

“As summer approaches in our state, the threat of extreme heat once again appears, reminding us of the urgent need for action,” said Marci Marie Simmons, with Lioness: Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance, and who has endured the stifling prison heat as a former inmate.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

3h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

2h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

48m ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

breaking

3h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

2h ago

Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer
Lawyer, TPA president reflect on impact of Zameer verdict in death of Toronto police officer

On the day after Umar Zameer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northup, his lawyer and the president of the Toronto Police Association are reflecting on what...

48m ago

'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items
'It’s just cruel': Families upset after cemetery forces removal of graveside memorial items

For the past 14 years, Derrick Doobay has been visiting Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church street in Ajax at least three times a week. “My son, who suddenly died in a car accident is buried here,”...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

8h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

1:46
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom
High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are expected to enter Stage 6 on Monday, known as peak bloom. Breakfast Television's Frank Ferragine was at the park to share details on your short- and long-term forecast.

10h ago

4:31
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer
Umar Zameer aquited in 2021 death of toronto police officer

Umar Zameer is a free man after he was acquitted of a first degree murder charge in the 2021 death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Erica Natividad is following the story and has reaction from Northrup's family who say they are disappointed
3:03
The ups and downs of spring continue
The ups and downs of spring continue

Double-digit temperatures will be accompanied by mixes of sun, cloud, rain and winds in the GTA in the upcoming week.
More Videos