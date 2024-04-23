Equifax Canada testing use of rental payment data for credit scores

Equifax Canada says it's exploring how rent data could factor in to credit scores to help make credit and financial services accessible to more people. Equifax logos are shown on paper in Toronto on Oct.17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 11:42 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Equifax Canada says it’s exploring how rent data could factor in to credit scores to help make credit and financial services accessible to more people.

The agency says it’s been testing small volumes of rental payment data for a while, and has found that including “alternative data” could establish or enhance the credit scores of about five million more Canadians.

The federal government recently announced it wants to see rental payment history count toward credit scores. 

In its latest budget, the government said it’s calling on banks, fintechs and credit bureaus to prioritize launching tools that would allow renters to opt in to reporting their rent payment history.

The government says this could help more renters become homeowners as on-time rental payment history could strengthen credit scores and make it easier to qualify for a mortgage or a lower interest rate. 

Equifax says renters are a growing part of the Canadian economy and should be recognized for making rent payments on time. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

42m ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

3h ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

9m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

42m ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

3h ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
April to be in top 10 wettest on record
April to be in top 10 wettest on record

This April is set to enter the top 10 wettest on record with showers expected Tuesday and this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

18h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

18h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

More Videos