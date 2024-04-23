Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests.

The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees and down for turtle nests, which are spread all over the park at this time of year.

The hatchlings are attempting to leave their nests and make it over to the water, says Carolynne Crawley, co-founder of High Park Turtle Protectors.

“They stay in their nests over winter and emerge in the springtime,” Crawley told CityNews. “What we’re trying to do is create an awareness… as you can see, everyone is so excited to look up at the beautiful blossoms, but they’re not realizing and are not aware that these mamas have been nesting on these hills for generations.”

The hatching process

Baby turtles hatch from eggs laid by their mothers in nests dug in sandy beaches or soil. The hatching process can take several days and usually occurs at night to reduce the risk of predation.

Despite their small size, baby turtles are strong swimmers. They use their flippers to propel themselves through the water and quickly adapt to their aquatic environment.

Photo: CityNews videographer Audra Brown.

Due to declining populations caused by various threats, Crawley said conservation efforts are crucial for the survival of many turtle species. Organizations and governments work to protect nesting beaches, reduce bycatch in fishing gear, and implement other measures to safeguard turtle populations.

Crawley said the turtles always return to their High Park nesting sites, which are about six inches in the ground and covered with protective mesh designed to shield the baby reptiles.

“We realized that there is no official turtle protection program in the city, even though all eight turtle species are at risk.”

Turtle Protectors, an Indigenous-guided stewardship program supported by Indigenous Elders and community members, is currently safeguarding 11 nests in High Park. The initiative is supported by Toronto Animal Services, Parks, Forestry and Recreation, the Indigenous Affairs Office at the City of Toronto, and the High Park Nature Centre.

The group is asking parkgoers to report any turtle sightings to its hotline at 647-491-4057.