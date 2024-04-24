BoC officials split on when to start cutting interest rates, summary shows

The Bank of Canada building is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 1:57 pm.

Members of the Bank of Canada’s governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.

The central bank released its summary of deliberations detailing the governing council’s discussions ahead of its decision to hold interest rates steady on April 10.

Some members felt the central bank should take its time before lowering rates, the summary said, given the Canadian economy’s strong performance as well as ongoing inflationary risks.

Meanwhile, other members emphasized that inflation has slowed, and were concerned about keeping interest rates high for too long.

“Some members emphasized that, with the economy performing well, the risk had diminished that restrictive monetary policy would slow the economy more than necessary to return inflation to target,” the summary said. “Others placed more emphasis on the progress made in bringing inflation down.”

Despite those differences, the summary notes the governing council agreed to hold the key interest rate at five per cent for now and that when they come, rate cuts won’t happen all at once.

“While there was a diversity of views about when conditions would likely warrant cutting the policy rate, they agreed that monetary policy easing would probably be gradual, given risks to the outlook and the slow path for returning inflation to target,” the summary said.

Economists widely expect the Bank of Canada to begin lowering its policy rate in June or July.

The Bank of Canada has been encouraged to see a significant slowdown in inflation, including in underlying price pressures.

Canada’s inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in March, within the central bank’s one to three per cent target range. Core measures of inflation, which strip out volatile price movements, have also eased over the last few months.

In a news conference on April 10, governor Tiff Macklem said an interest-rate cut in June was “within the realm of possibilities.”

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

3h ago

Man injured in 40-foot fall in The Annex
Man injured in 40-foot fall in The Annex

A man has been rushed to hospital after being injured in a fall in The Annex. Police were called to Bloor Street and Madison Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The circumstances of how the man,...

12m ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

3h ago

