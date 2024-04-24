Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been convicted of 35 criminal code and eight Provincial Offence Act (POA) charges since 2017. These include nine counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of impaired operation, failing to stop after an accident, and theft of a motor vehicle, among many other similar offences.

On April 11, 2024, officers located Singh in Brampton and arrested him on the cause of a Toronto police warrant.

The new charges include theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of operation while prohibited and six counts of breaching probation. Singh is now in the custody of Toronto police.

Photo: Peel Regional Police.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said investigators are seeking out recidivist dangerous driving offenders and collaborating with other agencies to stop this illegal behaviour.

“We will use all lawful means necessary to stop these irresponsible criminals from putting the safety of our community at risk,” Andrews said in a statement.