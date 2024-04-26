Rally held to reverse keffiyeh ban as NDP threaten to defy ban when legislature resumes

The backlash surrounding the controversial keffiyeh ban inside the Ontario legislature continued Friday night with a group taking their concerns to Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office.

The protesters were joined by members of the Ontario Federation of Labour who organized the rally calling on Ford and Conservative MPPs to take action and reverse the keffiyeh ban that ignited a massive debate at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. While both the clerk and the sergeant-at-arms spoke with Jama, there was no attempt to forcibly remove her. When asked about how wearing the keffiyeh has become a political statement, Jama said she isn’t the one making it political while pointing out that the PCs are the ones consistently saying no to the removal of the ban.

The NDP has twice attempted to overturn the ban, failing both times with a handful of progressive Conservative MPPs voting against it. And now a coalition of lawyers have filed a formal request with the Speaker’s Office to reverse the ban.

“They’ve had a couple of opportunities this week to overturn the motion and allow the keffiyeh to be worn, however, the Conservative caucus continues to block any motions to allow a cultural symbol that means so much to the Palestinian community to be worn in the house,” said Ahmad Gaied, the secretary-treasurer of the OFL.

“This has shaken our community. It doesn’t make my community feel welcome and feel like we can participate in politics, feel like we belong in the community and feel safe in the community.”

Just last week Ford urged his caucus to support the NDP motion, saying the ban further divides the people of the province. He now says it’s up to members of the legislature to make their decision, calling it a sensitive and divisive topic. Progressive Conservative Robin Martin has said she will continue to support the ban.

In a video posted online Friday, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says her party plans to defy the keffiyeh ban if it’s not reversed by May 6 when MPPs are scheduled to return to Queen’s Park.

Doug Ford, it’s time that your government reverses the Keffiyeh ban. pic.twitter.com/Jx6yFELJZJ — Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) April 26, 2024

The keffiyeh has come to symbolize solidarity with Palestinians and have been regularly spotted in the crowds of pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto over the last several months.