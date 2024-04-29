Feds advance ideas to fight foreign interference, prompting support and concern

A federal inquiry into foreign interference has yet to present its initial report, but the Liberal government is already advancing plans to overhaul a suite of national security laws and procedures.

The government says recent consultations found general support for measures to respond to foreign meddling, along with some concerns about the potential effects on vulnerable communities.

Ottawa is eyeing creation of new foreign interference offences under the Security of Information Act, as well as modernization of Canada’s sabotage offence.

It is also looking at changes to the legislation governing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to expand the spy agency’s ability to share information, collect intelligence and use data.

An earlier public consultation found support last year for establishing a foreign influence transparency registry, but participants stressed a need for clarity on how it would work.

A federal inquiry into foreign interference is expected to soon deliver a report on allegations of meddling in the last two general elections.