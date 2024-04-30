Police dismantle $225K stolen vehicle operation in Mississauga, 4 men arrested

Authorities said four men were arrested in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle operation at an automotive shop in Mississauga.

The investigation started on April 9, when a newer model Mercedez-Benz was stolen from a shopping plaza in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police tracked the stolen car to an automotive shop on Netherhart Road in Mississauga, where several other high-end stolen vehicles were being dismantled and destroyed.

Police said several of these allegedly stolen cars had their VINs defaced, and officers noticed engines scattered throughout the auto shop and surrounding area. Eight stolen vehicles, valued at $225,000, were discovered.

“Stolen vehicles were being stripped of valuable parts, and the remainder of the vehicle’s body would be sent to a local metal recycling facility. The vehicle parts would then be sold for a profit,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

A search warrant was executed at the auto shop, and additional motor vehicle parts were found.

The four men taken into custody were identified as 56-year-old Raynor Bucknor of Mississauga, 54-year-old Washburn Elliott of Brampton, 53-year-old Kevin Thomas of Milton and 60-year-old Steven Uka of Mississauga.

All four face 18 charges each, including theft of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of tampering with/altering/defacing the vehicle identification number, and four counts of mischief over $5,000.