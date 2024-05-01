Denis Villeneuve to receive special honour at Canadian Screen Awards

Director Denis Villeneuve is set to receive a special honour at this year's Canadian Screen Awards. Villeneuve attends the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 1:12 pm.

Quebec film giants Denis Villeneuve and Patrick Huard are getting special honours at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says Villeneuve is getting the Academy Icon Award for his “exceptional, ongoing contribution to the media industry.”

The “Dune” director has risen from his early days on the French-Canadian arthouse scene to become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers, riding a wave of momentum since his Oscar-nominated 2010 breakthrough “Incendies” to big-budget blockbusters like 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

Montreal actor and director Huard will receive the Earle Grey Award, which recognizes a performer for “their exceptional body of acting work in Canadian television and film. 

Huard’s big screen projects include “Starbuck,” “Les Boys” and “Bon Cop Bad Cop,” which he also co-wrote and is developing into a TV series.

The special awards will be handed out during a series of events known as Canadian Screen Week, starting May 26 and culminating in a televised gala May 31.

Also announced Wednesday was the Industry Leadership Award for “innovation and leadership in Canada’s media industry.” It is going to Blue Ant Media co-founder and CEO Michael MacMillan.

Previously announced special honourees include late Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, actors Devery Jacobs and Lamar Johnson for the Radius Award, actor Tonya Williams for the Changemaker Award and morning show host Marilyn Denis, who will get the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

