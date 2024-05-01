Michael Bebee, Toronto’s most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured.

According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island.

Charlottetown police said they were contacted by investigators in Toronto after receiving tips that Bebee may be in PEI.

Toronto detectives are expected to travel to PEI to return Bebee to Ontario “in the coming days.”

Bebee was wanted for second-degree murder in the Toronto shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers nine months ago.

It was just over a week ago that the Bolo Program and Toronto police announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Bebee, who was named Canada’s most wanted fugitive.

“This arrest proves that collaboration between police services, media, the public, Crime Stoppers and organizations like BOLO makes our communities safer and stronger,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Powell-Flowers mother said an “immense weight” had been lifted after hearing news of Bebee’s arrest.

“While it is difficult to describe the flood of emotions that washed over me during that phone call, I know that for the first time in nine months, one of those emotions was elation,” she said.

The Bolo Program is an initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Since 2018, the non-profit Bolo Program has built its most wanted list from the voluntarily submitted lists of police departments across Canada. It employs a six-police investigator committee to determine suspect rankings and uses social media to help spread the word about wanted individuals.