Michael Bebee, Toronto’s most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Security camera photos of Michael Bebee
Security camera photos of Michael Bebee, considered the number one fugitive wanted by Toronto police. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 1, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 3:15 pm.

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured.

According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island.

Charlottetown police said they were contacted by investigators in Toronto after receiving tips that Bebee may be in PEI.

Toronto detectives are expected to travel to PEI to return Bebee to Ontario “in the coming days.”

Bebee was wanted for second-degree murder in the Toronto shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers nine months ago.

It was just over a week ago that the Bolo Program and Toronto police announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Bebee, who was named Canada’s most wanted fugitive.

“This arrest proves that collaboration between police services, media, the public, Crime Stoppers and organizations like BOLO makes our communities safer and stronger,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Powell-Flowers mother said an “immense weight” had been lifted after hearing news of Bebee’s arrest.

“While it is difficult to describe the flood of emotions that washed over me during that phone call, I know that for the first time in nine months, one of those emotions was elation,” she said.

The Bolo Program is an initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Since 2018, the non-profit Bolo Program has built its most wanted list from the voluntarily submitted lists of police departments across Canada. It employs a six-police investigator committee to determine suspect rankings and uses social media to help spread the word about wanted individuals.

Top Stories

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

2h ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

45m ago

Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens
Motorcyclist dead after Hwy. 401 crash near Port Union; highway reopens

A 27-year-old man from Toronto is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. The crash happened in the westbound collector lanes of the...

1h ago

