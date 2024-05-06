Montreal home sales up 25% in April as expected rate cuts prompt recovery: board

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 10:12 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales surged 25.5 per cent in April compared with the same month last year, with levels returning to historical averages.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,688 for the month, up from 3,734 in April 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 6.5 per cent rise for the price of a single-family home at $575,000 last month.

Meanwhile, the median price for a plex rose four per cent to $754,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 2.7 per cent to $400,598.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says there was a “very reactive recovery” in April due to the expectation of an “imminent return to a downward cycle in interest rates” and price growth in the market that could follow.

Active listings for April jumped 19 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,932, while new listings rose 33.1 per cent to 7,099.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

19h ago

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

TORONTO — Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker. Unifor issued a statement saying its 461...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

15h ago

Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area
Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area

A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night. Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male...

5h ago

