McGill to ask for injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds

A tent with free supplies is seen at the pro-Palestinian encampment on McGill University campus Monday, May 6, 2024 in Montreal. Lawyers for McGill University will be going to court today seeking a court injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been erected on its grounds since last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — Lawyers for McGill University will be going to court today seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its grounds since last month. 

In a judicial application for an injunction dated Friday, McGill says the encampment poses a “security, safety and public health risk” and has caused tensions to escalate on campus.

The filing cites “fierce verbal exchanges” between protesters and counter-protesters earlier this month, barrels of possible “human waste” on site, possible fire code breaches and the encampment’s potential as a “magnet” for further clashes with counterdemonstrators.  

The protesters are demanding the university divest from companies they say are complicit in what they describe as Israel’s occupation of Palestine, and cut ties with Israeli institutions.

The protesters fenced off an area containing dozens of tents on McGill’s lower field on April 27, following a wave of similar campus protests in the United States.

The university is asking a judge to order the protesters to stop camping on or occupying its grounds and to authorize Montreal police to assist the school in dismantling the encampment if called upon.

McGill President Deep Saini issued a statement on Friday saying the university is committed to discussing the protesters’ concerns in good faith, even if an order is granted.

On top of a doubling of the security detail on the quad, McGill said it will likely have to spend more than $700,000 on an alternate venue for spring convocation ceremonies that are typically held on the grounds partially occupied by the protesters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

7h ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

8h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

10h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

11h ago

