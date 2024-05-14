Oshawa man charged for assaulting spouse, stabbing brother-in-law during fight: police

A man from Oshawa has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his spouse and stabbed another family member during an altercation at a residence on Monday.

Durham Regional Police arrived at a home in the area of Grandview Street North and Coldstream Drive at around 9:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble call.

It’s alleged that a man assaulted his wife, and when his brother-in-law intervened, a physical altercation ensued. Police said the suspect used an edged weapon and stabbed his wife’s sibling.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the wife was not seriously harmed.

A 35-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested at the scene. He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and attempt to choke, among other offences.

The accused was held on bail. The authorities did not publicly identify him in an attempt to protect the victims’ identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.