Police seek suspect in unprovoked attack on subway platform

Toronto police have released a security image of a suspect in a random attack at Jane Subway station earlier this month.

Officers were called to the station on Monday, March 4, at around 8:15 p.m. after reports of an assault.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim on the subway platform.

Officers describe the attack as unprovoked.

The suspect fled on foot and the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as six foot tall with a slim build, black goatee and a gap between his front teeth. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes and a black backpack.