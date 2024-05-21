Judge says Quebec’s language law regarding court translations is ‘inoperable’

Quebec government house leader and Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette responds to reporters' questions prior to question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 3:51 pm.

A Quebec court judge has declared inoperable a portion of the province’s language law that requires English-language court decisions to be immediately translated into French.

Dennis Galiatsatos says in a May 15 decision the requirement for courts to simultaneously provide a French translation of a written decision rendered in English will slow down the legal process for English-speaking accused. 

A modification to the Quebec language charter scheduled to come into effect on June 1 states that a French translation must be provided “immediately and without delay.”

Galiatsatos says translations can take weeks or months to produce and approve, which will delay verdicts and force people who opt to be tried in English to wait longer to learn their fate. 

He says the words “immediately and without delay” are incompatible with the language rights in the Criminal Code and should not apply in criminal procedures.

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette suggested the government will appeal the decision, and maintained that the article in question is not discriminatory and not intended to delay proceedings. 

